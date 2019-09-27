BUTTE-Landscaping crews in the Mining City were preparing for the approaching storm and freeze by blowing out sprinkler systems on Friday.
Montana Roots Landscaping crews say they had about 20 sprinkler systems to winterize on Friday and they've been receiving calls all week ahead of the storm expected over the weekend.
Crews use a machine and hose to blow out the system which gets the moisture out to prevent the pipes from freezing.
Landscapers say this can save home owners thousands of dollars on costly repairs to the pipes and sprinkler heads. Jay Higgins owner of Montana Roots Landscaping recommends marking sprinkler heads with flags or poles for the plows if they're close to the driveway.
"Take extra precautions like blowing out your system, marking your heads and knowing where all your fences are and just clean everything up it's going to help come spring time," said Higgins.
Higgins says they'll be taking calls throughout October to blow out systems but he recommends doing it sooner rather than later to avoid any pipe damage.
Montana Roots Landscaping also says to contact them if you need help with snow removal this winter.