BUTTE- For the fourth year in a row, the Silver Bow Kiwanis Club hosted its pancake fundraiser to benefit playgrounds in the community.
From 8 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, volunteers made hundreds of pancakes for the community at the Maroon Activity Center. Students from Butte Central's Key Club helped out at the event.
Tickets were $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Organizers say about 400 people came to last years fundraiser and they were expecting more this year.
The proceeds from the event will go to upgrading and updating playgrounds around Butte. Silver Bow Kiwanis president Maggie Davis says children in Butte deserve nice playgrounds.
Davis said, "Everyone talks about how kids are on their phones and their devices and they're not spending a lot of time outside playing so updating the playgrounds and giving them a place to play is a way for us to help improve that."
The goal is to get a new playground built in Centerville says Davis. The Kiwanis will host an ice skating and bonfire social Friday, March 15th at the Centerville Ice Rink. Davis says they want to hear the communities input on a new playground.