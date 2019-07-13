BUTTE- A weekend some people in the Mining City have been waiting all year for, the 2019 Montana Folk Festival is back and organizers have brought artists from across the world to Butte.
The Festival has 20 artists this year and they all perform a free concert series at the six different stages around Uptown.
The band Rosa Tatuata with Michela Musolino took the stage at the Original Mine to kick off day two on Saturday. Band member Charlie Rutan said, "We just love to bring Sicilian and southern Italian music to as many people as we possibly can and it's such a wonderful sound and really has a driving rhythm."
The group got a few songs in before a rain and thunderstorm delay took over. The crowd came prepared with umbrellas and jackets. Rutan says although the weather wasn't great Saturday morning, he still loved being in the Mining City.
Rutan said, "It's the first time I have been to Montana and people are very warm and friendly and welcoming and we're being treated like real royalty here by festival staff."
The 900 festival volunteers make the whole weekend possible say organizers. Volunteer, Sharon Chebul says she has volunteered at the festival since it began twelve years ago.
Chebul said, "I enjoy the comradery everybody is so happy, that's what I get out of it."
Chebul says she enjoys seeing the festival grow each year and enjoys the music from across the world. "Come it's free and you meet wonderful people, the food is good and the music is absolutely great," said Chebul.
Events will be going on around Uptown Butte all week