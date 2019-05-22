Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE IS ISSUING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DELWIN PAUL CALFLOOKING JR. DELWIN IS 9 YEARS OLD, A MALE, NATIVE AMERICAN. HE IS 4 FOOT 7 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 80 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. DELWIN WAS LAST SEEN IN BROWNING, MT ON MAY 13, 2019. HOWEVER, HE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN THE MISSOULA, MT AREA, WITH HIS FATHER DELWIN PAUL CALFLOOKING SR. PLEASE CONTACT THE SHELBY FBI SPECIAL AGENT SNYDER AT 301 325 9274 OR 911 WITH ANY INFORMATION.