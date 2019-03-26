BUTTE- Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement will soon have a new memorial outside of their station to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
There have been 18 law enforcement officers killed in Butte since 1892, which is the most for any city in the state of Montana. The last officer killed in the line of duty in Butte was Nicholas Aleksich in 1937.
Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich says the late 1800s and early 1900s, during the mine strikes and due to Butte large population were a violent time for police officers.
Skuletich says they've been planning the memorial for the past three years. The department purchased two flag poles for the memorial and will have a state flag from the capitol building and a flag from Senator Jon Tester's office in Washington, D.C. flying over the memorial.
Skuletich said, "I think it's just a tribute to those officers and their families, I mean they gave their ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of Butte so it's just a way to honor their commitment."
Butte Granite Works donated two granite pieces for the memorial and designed and donated the labor to create the stone structure. Owner Bernie Brophy says he has lived in Butte all his life and wanted to give back to the community.
The memorial will be on the Southside of the police station adjacent to the parking lot. The memorial will also be lit up at night.
An exact day has not been set for the unveiling of the memorial, but Skuletich says they plan to hold the event during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week in May.