Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DEER LODGE... SOUTHEASTERN GRANITE AND SOUTHERN POWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM MDT... AT 1259 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 7 MILES SOUTHWEST OF PHILIPSBURG, OR 22 MILES WEST OF ANACONDA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL, BRIEF HEAVY RAIN, AND WINDS UP TO 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PHILIPSBURG, MAXVILLE, PORTERS CORNER AND PRINCETON.