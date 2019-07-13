BUTTE- At least 16 people were transported to St. James Hospital for treatment, after a Butte hotel was evacuated due to a gas leak.
At 7:31 AM, on Saturday Butte-Silver Bow Fire, A-1 and Northwestern Energy were dispatched to the Quality Inn Hotel & Suites at 2100 Cornell Avenue.
Guests reportedly felt ill and smelt a strong odor of chlorine. Upon arrival, fire crews evacuated the hotel and discovered high levels of carbon monoxide and natural gas in the hotel.
As of 9:26 AM, at least 16 people were transported to St. James for treatment.
BSB Fire Captain Chuck Janunen stated, as of 9:30 AM they had not yet located the source of the carbon monoxide or natural gas.
