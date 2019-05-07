BUTTE- In the Mining City, East Middle School hosted the Southwestern Area Special Olympics Montana Spring Games for track and field, Tuesday morning.
Around 150 athletes showed up to participate in a variety of track and field events including the long jump, obstacle courses and sprints. All the athletes were divided up by their previous times in races and throwing abilities for these games.
Organizers say this is a celebration of all the athletes abilities and the spring games are great practice for the State Games in Great Falls May 14-17.
The athletes received some free UPTOP apparel and ribbons for their hard work and participation.
Butte High students, cheerleaders and Butte police officers volunteered at Tuesday's games.
Logan Smith, outreach coordinator for the Southwestern Montana Special Olympics said, "there's so much joy that all the athletes have and everyone who is here really catches that joy. If anyone is ever interested in volunteering it's a great way to get involved in Special Olympics whether it's short or long term volunteering."
Starting in November, the state basketball games will be hosted in Butte for the next three years.