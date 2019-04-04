BUTTE- The annual Empty Bowls event Wednesday night at the Butte Civic Center raised money for local kids in need.
For the past six years volunteers have hosted the event to fund the backpack program which provides a backpack of food for children in elementary school on the weekend. The program provides food for over 400 kids each weekend that are in need.
Organizers say before the program started a lot of elementary students would come to school hungry on Mondays.
Event organizer Patty Higinbotham said, "The rest of the donations that we receive at the food bank are given to the hungry and our program there and this is totally funding the backpack program."
The money raised at the event goes directly to the backpack program. Organizers say the event sold out two weeks ahead of time; they sold more than 1000 $20 tickets and 100 $100 tickets.
Also, 37 restaurants in Butte donated soup for the event and over 30 Butte High students volunteered handing out soup.
Each guest picked out a handmade bowl by high school students and local artists. The clay was donated by St. James Hospital and volunteers started making the bowls back in September.
The event raised $50,000 last year and organizers say they hoped to raise $60,000 this year.
Event organizers Margie Michelotti and Higinbotham said, "Everybody has a wonderful time and they feel good about what they're doing because we're feeding hungry children and people in Butte are very generous in donating and in coming."
Organizers say they hope to expand the backpack program to feed students in middle school as well.