BUTTE- The spirit of giving is in Butte, with Action Inc.'s 27th annual Mining City Christmas.
"The mission of the Mining City Christmas program is to ensure that every child wakes up on Christmas morning with a gift under the tree and can enjoy a holiday meal," said Erica Johnson, Action Inc. administrative assistant.
Last year the program helped 1,800 individuals and Johnson said the need increases each year. Families can apply to the program by filling out a form at Action Inc. and the deadline for families to apply is Dec. 14th. Families are randomly selected for the adoption tree, and businesses and families in Butte come and sponsor the family in need.
Johnson said volunteers make the program possible. Action Inc. partners with the retired senior volunteer program. The senior volunteers take the applications and enter them into the database. Also, Northwestern Energy sends volunteers to help each day during Mining City Christmas. The volunteers work hard to sort clothes and toys for each child.
"I think it's extremely important, we need all the volunteers we can get in our city to make this a success ," said Elisa Lafromboise, volunteer from Northwestern Energy.
Johnson said every family that receives presents and a holiday meal is extremely grateful. "For those the holidays can be a very difficult time for some, and so having this resource available to them is really wonderful," said Johnson.
The last day to sponsor a family in need is Dec. 18th.