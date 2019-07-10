BUTTE- Montana is in dire need of a new generation of health care professionals and this week 16 high school students got a first hand look at what these jobs entail.
The high school students were chosen as part of the fifth annual MedStart Camp at Montana Tech and St. James Hospital in collaboration with the Montana Hospital Association.
The students were given their own scrubs and job shadowed a variety of professionals at St. James, including those working in pediatrics, the emergency room and laboratory. Organizers of the camp tried to match each student with their desired field.
To get the full college experience during the weeklong camp, the students stayed in Tech's dorms for the week. This is all in an effort to get students interested and excited about working in the medical field.
Natascha Robinson, AHEC Director said, "Health care is one of our top industries and we are in desperate need of professionals across our entire state, no matter where you're at some of our larger areas and our smaller areas are just really in desperate need of professionals."
The students come from across Montana to the camp and are chosen in an application process based on their merit. MedStart also hosts the weeklong camp in Billings, Miles City, Missoula and Great Falls.
Students can apply for next years camp starting in January.