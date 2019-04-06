BUTTE- Safe Space hosted it's first Take Back the Night Walk in over a decade on Friday, to raise awareness for sexual assault.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Safe Space hosted the walk to kick off the month. The goal was to have people "walk a mile in her shoes" to demonstrate the vulnerability women face while walking alone at night in heels.
Over a dozen people showed up to the Butte Civic Center for the event. The group walked from the Civic Center to Taco John's and back, some participants even wore heels the whole walk.
Butte-Silver Bow Officer Dan Murphy said, "If me looking like a clown walking down the street is going to make these people look and then if they look at me they're going to look at the signs and see what we're doing."
Safe Space says they chose Harrison Ave for the visibility on the busy street. The group held a variety of signs and put on blue t-shirts.
Safe Space Executive Director Cathrine Beaunae says 1 in 3 women will experience some kind of sexual assault in their lifetime and 1 in 6 men will as well. Beaunae says their goal is to make sexual assault an easier topic to talk about.
Beaunae says they appreciate the support of the Butte community. "We get donations of people's time and materials and money on a regular basis so Safe Space has always felt very supported and protected by the local community."
Murphy says he wants to remind victims that they're never alone. Murphy said, “If you're a victim there are people that can help you, there are services that are available and please don't suffer in silence and don't suffer alone please come talk to these people."