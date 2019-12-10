BUTTE-In the Mining City, Tuesday night was the first ever Dream Big Holiday Bash which was a free event at the Butte Civic Center to give back to the Butte community.
Volunteers spent Monday and Tuesday transforming the Civic Center into a winter wonderland.
The bash kicked off at 4 PM on Tuesday with free hot chocolate, Santa Claus, reindeer and even a Ninja Warrior Course.
Organizer and founder of the Dream Big Foundation Keelie Anderson said the event was to bring the community together and take donations for Toys for Tots and Mining City Christmas. Anderson says Mining City Christmas helps to provide clothes for those in need during the holiday season.
The first ever event was started by the Dream Big Foundation, along with other Butte businesses like Mackenzie River, Fed-Ex, Butte Auto and Butte PT.
Anderson says it’s a great event for families and a great way for kids to enjoy the Christmas season.
“I think it’s important to give back to the community and the kids in general, because it’s such a special time for them and it’s special for the entire community,” said Anderson.
Anderson adds they hope to make the bash an annual event in Butte.