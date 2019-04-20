BUTTE- A children’s fashion show, Kirby Strong, hit the runway in the Mining City on Saturday, where children dressed up in their favorite superhero and princess costumes to raise awareness for childhood cancer.
Kirby Sargent is one of 4 children under the age of 6 in Butte battling childhood cancer.
Kirby’s mother, Sonnie Dugan said, “When you have a child who has cancer you don't know 100 percent if they're going to get the chance to grow up and be what they wanna be in life, so a fashion show is showing what each kid wants to be when they grow up.”
The proceeds will go towards the local community of cancer patients and to help raise awareness to childhood cancer in Butte.
Dugan aims to raise awareness through pamphlets that will circulate throughout Butte’s hospital and treatment centers. Other proceeds will go towards families travel costs that need to leave Butte for medical care.
In 2017, at 3-years-old, Kirby was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, one of the fastest growing tumors. The pain was in his spine and eventually led to his inability to walk. The doctors in Butte were unable to find a direct diagnosis. The family traveled to Denver and stayed for the next 6 months while Kirby underwent treatment.
Today, Kirby is in remission, but still lives with the impacts of the disease. At 5-years-old, he learned to walk again, but still struggles.
According to a study by Montana Chronic Disease Prevention, approximately 40 children aged 0-14 are diagnosed with some form of cancer each year in Montana.
Dugan said, “Montana does not yet have a very substantial community to help with that when your finances are running short and you don't have a lot of income coming in to help support your family it's frustrating."
Dugan hopes the fashion show increases awareness around childhood cancer and brings families and friends together for a support system. If you’re in need of support or want to get involved you can reach out to the Kirby Strong Cancer Awareness Facebook Page.