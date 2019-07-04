BUTTE- Independence Day celebrations continued in the Mining City on Thursday, with one of the biggest parades in the state, which has been a tradition in Butte for over seventy years.
"Happy 4th of July"
The Butte Girl Scouts joined in on the parade this year. Girl Scout Sadie said she was most excited to have fun in the parade.
The Girl Scouts weren't the only ones participating in their first parade. "I've never really been in a parade but I've seen a few parades and they're really cool so it's going to be cool to experience what it's like," said 11-year-old Matthew Facer.
Matthew is from California and says he came all the way to Butte, America for the holiday. To make the day even more special he participated in the parade with his family. Matthew said, "Today we're going to be running in a parade, and I think it's going to be really fun I got my horn it's going to be fun and I got my baby cousin and my cousin here It's just going to be fun."
There were 122 entrants and even more floats in this years parade. Organizer and Founder of the Butte America Foundation Matt Boyle said this was the largest parade he has ever organized. The parade spanned over a mile said Boyle.
Boyle added that Independence Day is about more than just a parade. "To honor our service men and service woman who have fought very hard for our country, it's a great community event and you get all sorts of walks of life and businesses that participate," said Boyle.
As each float went by the judges stand, the four judges took notes and ultimately picked the best floats in the parade. With the variety of different floats this year, it was no easy task for the judges. The winners received bragging rights in the community.
"I just want to give a big warm thank you to everyone in Butte for one coming out to the parade to all our participants for joining in the parade and all the business that sponsored those floats," said Boyle.
The fun didn't end with the parade, Butte native Tim Montana will play at Music on Main starting at 6 PM, Thursday night. The concert is sponsored by the M&M Bar and Café and is open to the public.