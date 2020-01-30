BUTTE-Thursday was the fifth annual Homeless Service Connect event at the Maroon Activities Center, in Butte, which aims to help those in need.
This year, the free event helped over 100 people struggling with homelessness and people in need in the Butte community with a variety of services, Thursday morning.
Those in need were treated to free haircuts, a flu shot and dental screenings from a variety of organizations and businesses that donated their time and services for the event.
Each person in attendance just had to answer a survey about their current housing status and how long they've been affected by homelessness. Organizers say this allows them to better address the person's issues.
The goal of the event, says organizer and Action Inc. employee Steve Fournier, is to get as many people in need as they can to the event to tell them about the resources available in Butte, including Action Inc., veterans services and low-income housing.
"That we can get them on our radar and see what we can do about getting them housed, getting them some help," said Fournier.
Each year, the event is able to help more and more people in need and those in attendance were also treated to a hot meal, a hot shower and free clothes.
"It's a huge thing, they get some pride and it’s the little things that we take for granted getting a hair cut and being able to shower," said Fournier.
There will be a similar service event in Missoula, Friday from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Revive Church and all are welcome to attend.