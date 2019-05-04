BUTTE- The tenth annual Tails on Trails fundraiser was Saturday morning in Butte and the annual dog walk helps raise money for shelter dogs in the Mining City.
Dogs and their owners hit the trails near the U.S. High Altitude Center in Butte, Saturday morning. The event included numerous races for all levels including a 1K, 4k and 5k for racers but organizers say their goal was to just get people outside with their dogs.
There were prizes for participants at the finish line and racers said they were happy for a warm and sunny day.
The races included dogs of all sizes and some even wore costumes. All the proceeds from the Tails on Trails event goes directly to Albert's Angel Fund which provides medical care for dogs in Butte that would otherwise not receive care. This allows the dogs to get adopted and find their forever home.
The event has raised $45,000 for the non-profit in the last 9 years and organizers say they hope to reach $50,000 this year.
Dr. Ed Peretti a vet at the Amherst Animal Hospital said, "I would say on a weekly basis there are animals at the shelter being helped through this fund and that's pretty amazing 52 weeks out of the year there are animalsactually getting the health care they need and being adopted, that’s generous."
It's not too late to donate to Albert's Angel Fund, Peretti says to contact the Amherst Animal Hospital or the non-profit if you would like to help dogs in need.