BUTTE- In the Mining City, Thursday was the sixth annual trash clean up of the Blacktail Stream and Silver Bow Creek hosted by the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program.
Volunteers were our bright and early starting at 9 AM with trash bags, gloves and rakes. Program Director Rayelynn Brandl says this was a record setting year for the clean up.
There were about 50 adult volunteers and almost 400 students from several of Butte's elementary and middle schools picking up garbage. The groups were spread out near the Butte Chamber of Commerce, Father Sheehan Park and Whiskey Gulch Station.
Brandl estimates the group picked up trash along five miles of the creek and stream and they were able to fill six dumpsters worth of trash.
All the volunteers were treated to free pizza and Brandl says it's important to get Butte's youth involved in the clean up effort. Brandl said, "In Butte in particular we try and inspire our students to be taking care of that restoration for the future generations."
The EPA will host a public meeting and comment Thursday night, on proposed plans to clean up Silver Bow Creek and the Butte Area Superfund Site. Organizers from CFWEP want to stress the importance of having your voice heard about what happens to the areas in Butte.
Brandl says they try and teach children to take a proactive approach to restoration and they encourage the public to voice their opinion on the future of Silver Bow Creek Thursday night.
The meeting will begin at the Montana Tech Library starting at 6 PM, Thursday evening.