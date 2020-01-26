BUTTE-On Saturday, the Mai Wah Society hosted its annual Chinese New Year Parade in Butte and hundreds of people flocked Uptown to watch Butte High Students "dance the dragon" down the streets of Butte.
Saturday marked the first day of the Lunar New Year and with hundreds of celebrations being cancelled in China due to the corona-virus outbreak, organizers in Butte say it's now more important than ever to keep this tradition alive.
The parade is often nicknamed the shortest, loudest and coldest parade in Montana. Each year students from the Butte High History Club dance the dragon along the streets of Butte and bless local business sponsors along the way.
Pat Mundy, president of the Mai Wah Society says some of his students aren't able to go home to China and be with their families for the celebration due to the outbreak. He says that many of his students are making the best of this difficult time by celebrating with friends and coworkers in Butte.
"You can think of Chinese New Year as the American Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year and Fourth of July all rolled into one," said Mundy.
Each year, the parade celebrates Butte's diverse and rich history and this year the event celebrated the year of the rat which Mundy says is the first sign of the Zodiac on the Chinese calendar.
After the parade, participants were treated to free tours and warm refreshments at the museum.
Mundy adds he's happy Butte was able to keep the tradition alive for those that are unable to celebrate this year.
The Mai Wah Museum is closed for the winter but staff say they'll be open for tours again in May.