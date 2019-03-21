BUTTE- The Butte Country Club hosted their 6th annual NCAA March Madness Calcutta and Cystic Fibrosis Benefit on Wednesday night, to raise awareness for CF.
The Calcutta helps to raise money each year for the CF Foundation. Over 300 people turned out for the annual event.
The event raised $179,200 on bids and $10,000 with live and Dutch auctions. Organizers say 10 percent of the money will go to the CF Foundation to help find a cure.
The event was catered and former NFL player and Butte native Colt Anderson gave a special speech to start off the auctions.
Currently there are 8 CF people in Butte and 23-year-old Zackary Schneider is the oldest one. Schneider says he appreciates the support each year from the Butte community. Schneider said, "since we're a small community a lot of people come out and really support whatever is going on at the time and especially when we bring awareness to this they're really supportive."
Organizers say you can go onto The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website to donate.