BUTTE- The Butte Country Club hosted the sixth annual NCAA March Madness Calcutta and Cystic Fibrosis Benefit on Wednesday night, to raise awareness for CF.
The Calcutta helps to raise money each year for the CF Foundation. Over 300 people turned out for the annual event.
The event raised $179,200 on bids and $10,000 with live and Dutch auctions.
Organizers say 90 percent of the bids are returned to participating biddres, and 10 percent of the auction money goes to the CF Foundation to help find a cure.
Former NFL player and Butte native Colt Anderson gave a special speech to start off the auctions.
Currently there are 8 known people with cystic fibrosis in Butte, and 23-year-old Zackary Schneider is the oldest one.
Schneider says he appreciates the support each year from the Butte community.
"Since we're a small community, a lot of people come out and really support whatever is going on at the time, and especially when we bring awareness to this," he says. "They're really supportive."
