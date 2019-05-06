BUTTE - The Mining City is hosting a first-of-its-kind event in an effort to showcase economic progress.
The Butte Local Development Corporation (BLDC) is hosting Economic Development Week. The goal of the events planned May 6-10 is to connect professionals in the community and highlight economic development in Butte.
A series of training events, professional development opportunities, networking settings, and a job fair will give employers and employees a chance to interact all week.
Below is a list of those events:
Monday, May 6: Butte Young Professionals Leadership Symposium
Tuesday, May 7: Small Business and Entrepreneur Training
Wednesday, May 8: Butte Economic Development Team Panel Discussion
Thursday, May 9: Workforce Readiness Training with Department of Labor & Butte Job Service
Friday, May 10: Workforce Fair and Employer Reception