BUTTE - In Butte, the city's new Center of Hope Homeless Shelter is deep into its first winter back open, and staff say with the cold temperatures, they've been busy.
With a successful first winter so far, board members for the Rescue Mission say they're looking to the future.
Currently, the board is interviewing candidates for a new director of the Butte Rescue Mission and say they're close to finding someone that shares their mission. Board members say they hope to have a new director in the upcoming weeks.
Once a director is in place, the shelter plans to start construction on their new community outreach center in their old warehouse building on East Platinum Street.
The building will be complete with a salon, free classes and other resources for those in need.
Board members say they're also focusing on building relationships with other community organizations that help those in need.
"We're strengthening our community ties with other organizations and other service clubs and we think that that's good for us because we need to work together for the betterment of everybody," board member Darlene Battaiola said.
Vice President of the Board of Directors Patty Clements says they're also working on fundraising to help with debt from the current shelters before work gets started on the new building.
The Rescue Mission will host a basketball game on March 19 at 7 p.m. and a Spring Banquet on April 9 at the Butte Civic Center to help with fundraising.