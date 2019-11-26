BUTTE-Friday night was a tough loss for the Butte High Bulldogs when the Bozeman Hawks took a significant lead in the third quarter and many fans left the game early.
But one Butte High band member is being praised for braving the freezing temps to stay for the whole game.
A picture shared on Facebook shows drummer and Butte High Senior Joah Lutke standing alone in the stands at the end of the game.
Lutke says many of his bandmates left because their instruments can easily freeze in the cold but luckily not drums. He adds with the large crowds, many band kids didn't want their instruments getting damaged after the game.
Band means everything to Lutke who is planning on becoming a band teacher after college.That's why he wanted to stay and show his support for his fellow Butte High Bulldogs.
As a result of the praise, Lutke says he hopes people realize the importance of marching bands to high schools. "It was a bittersweet feeling, I was happy that I was sort of standing there behind the players and the team because I'm super impressed and proud of what they've done but at the same time I was sad that we didn't have things set up where the band could stay the whole time," said Lutke.
The Butte High Band will be having a concert on Dec. 10 in the Butte High Auditorium. Admission is free and Lutke encourages everyone to come show their support for the band.