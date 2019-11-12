BUTTE-The holiday season is here and Fuel Fitness gyms across the Treasure State are stepping up to try and feed those in need this Thanksgiving.
As part of their "Fueling our Community" program, all seven Fuel Fitness locations are accepting donations for families in need. Each gym has turkeys on display and community members can pluck a feather and donate $20 towards buying a turkey.
In Butte, they're also accepting non-perishable food items for the Butte Emergency Food Bank. Fuel staff says the food bank is in need of a wide variety of food items ahead of the holidays.
Butte Fuel Fitness Manager Amber Nicholson says they've already received donations for 13 turkeys and their goal is 25.
Nicholson adds the program wouldn't be possible without the generosity of the Butte community. "The holidays can be just rough, everyone is sometimes having a hard time getting by, so anything little helps put a smile on peoples faces," said Nicholson.
For the next two days, anyone in Butte who brings in non-perishable food items can join in on a free oula class without a membership.
The gyms will be accepting donations until Nov. 25.