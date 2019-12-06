BUTTE-There is a lot going on in Butte over the weekend, Saturday is Butte's annual clothing drive at the Maroon Activity Center in Uptown.
For over two decades, Butte’s clothing drive has been providing bags full of clothes for those in need.
Since Monday, volunteers have been folding and organizing record numbers of clothes, all donated by the Butte community. Organizers say they had to stop accepting donations on Friday because they had too many clothes.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and organizers say they're expecting about a 1,000 people to attend. While people are getting clothes, there will also be free food and drinks.
Organizers recommend people get to the MAC and line up at 9:30 a.m.
Organizer Daynen Lalicker says the event wouldn't be possible without the generosity of the Butte community. "I mean people get to pay it forward we all wear clothes, we can all donate them and then give them to others who need them cause anybody can come up and get clothes," said Lalicker.
All the left over clothes will be donated to the Butte Rescue Mission and given to those in need in the Butte community.