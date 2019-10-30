BUTTE- Goblins, ghosts and ghouls will be lurking in Uptown Butte Thursday night for the first ever Halloween parade hosted by the Butte America Foundation.
The theme for the parade is Light Up the Night. Currently, there are 16 floats signed up for the parade and all are encouraged to make their floats as bright as possible. Parade manager Donovan Hawk says there's a variety of floats including businesses and marching bands.
This also has the distinction of being the first nighttime parade hosted by the Butte America Foundation.
Hawk says it will give families a new activity after Treat Street at the World Museum of Mining on Thursday afternoon.
Hawk says the weather is suppose to be in the mid 30s for the parade which begins at 6 p.m. on Halloween. Floats are to line up at the Lexington Gardens at the intersection of Arizona and Granite Streets.
The parade will travel down Granite Street, turn onto Main Street and then turn onto Park Street.
Hawk says the parade is smaller than other famous Butte parades like the St. Patrick's Day procession, but it will be a great Halloween and family event.
"I feel that a lot more community events going on is healthy for the community, and that's part of the Butte America Foundation mission statement, to build a healthy community. So we are basically trying to take on events that were are hoping to grow," Hawk said.
There will also be a family carnival at the Butte Child Care Resource and Referral Agency on Main Street following the parade, and all are welcome to attend.