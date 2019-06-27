BUTTE- It's shaping up to be an exciting parade, with more floats on tap for this year's Fourth of July parade in the Mining City.
The parade will start at 10 AM on July 4 at the Butte Civic Center and travel down Harrison Ave. to Elizabeth Warren Ave.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 100 floats already registered for the parade, which is almost 20 more than last year. Organizers say they're expecting a few last minute entries.
Matt Boyle, a founding member of the Butte America Foundation, says it's a good sign for the community that they have so many floats this year. The foundation will also host the Third of July Big Bang celebration with live music, food vendors and games at Chester Steele Park.
Boyle says the foundation is excited to bring the Butte community together for these events.
"We've got a lot of veterans in this town and a lot of people who have served in the military and things like that, so Butte takes a lot of pride in any event that we do, and this is no different," Boyle says.
The deadline to sign up for the parade is July 1.
If you've already signed up, there's a parade meeting Thursday June 27 at 6:30 PM at the Knights of Columbus.