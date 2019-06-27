Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MISSOULA...NORTHERN GRANITE AND WEST CENTRAL POWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT... AT 637 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 16 MILES SOUTH OF SEELEY LAKE, OR 22 MILES EAST OF MISSOULA, MOVING NORTH AT 40 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OVANDO, SEELEY LAKE, GARNET, POTOMAC, CLEARWATER, GREENOUGH, TWIN CREEKS AND WOODWORTH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF ON OR NEAR LAKES IN THE SEELEY LAKE REGION, GET OUT OF THE WATER AND MOVE INDOORS OR INSIDE A VEHICLE. REMEMBER, LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE OUT TO 10 MILES FROM THE PARENT THUNDERSTORM. IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER NOW! DO NOT BE CAUGHT ON THE WATER IN A THUNDERSTORM. &&