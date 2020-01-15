BUTTE-In the Mining City, the community is gearing up for Snoflinga which is Montana's annual winter festival in Butte.
Snoflinga is a fun, family friendly winter festival that gets people outside and moving during the cold winter months. Organizers say with Montana's long winters, the festival gives residents something to look forward to each year.
Organizers add there is something for everyone at Snoflinga, including snowshoeing, the polar plunge and new this year, an ice climbing demonstration at the Original Mine.
The Polar Plunge was also moved to the Original Mine this year and organizers say participants will jump off the stage into a freezing cold pool.
Officer Ryan Hardy says they're expecting their biggest turn out yet and all the proceeds from the plunge will go directly to the Special Olympics of Montana.
"Come out and support Snoflinga, it is a winter event and we have long winters in Montana like I said if you were ever curious about learning a new skill set or new hobby these people are awesome," Hardy said.
The opening ceremony for the festival will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Butte High Altitude Skating Center with music, free skating and a bonfire.
A full list of events for the weekend can be found on the Snoflinga website.