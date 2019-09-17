BUTTE-A Butte Food Co-op is getting closer and closer to becoming a reality for the Mining City.
On Tuesday night, the Butte Co-op Working Group hosted their third community meeting at the Thornton Building.
About 100 people showed up to the meeting for a progress update from the steering committee and other food co-op experts. The committee says they've raised over $20,000 for their seed fund from 159 donors in the community.
The goal for the seed fund is roughly $30,000 for start up fees and expenses. The committee also announced at the meeting they've hired an outside marketing consultant and they'll be conducting a market study and feasibility plan, which would set the co-op up for success.
Experts on starting food co-ops like Stuart Reid of the Food Co-op Initiative took the stage at the meeting to talk to the community about the benefits a co-op would bring to the Mining City. "The benefits a co-op brings to a community are a lot more than just having a place to buy food because the co-op is owned by members of the community, it's engaged in the community and it buys products and services locally instead of corporate headquarters," said Reid.
The committee also had representatives from the Bozeman Community Cooperative and the Montana Cooperative Development Center give information on the phases it takes to start a food co-op.
The committee says they plan to host another meeting sometime next month to share the results of the market analysis. Committee members say if all goes as planned they hope to open the co-op sometime in late spring.