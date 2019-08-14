BUTTE- A Butte Food Co-op is even closer to becoming a reality in Uptown, after a second successful public meeting on Monday night.
The meeting was held to inform the public on the progress made on the food co-op since June. Almost 100 people showed up to the meeting and roughly 700 people filled out a community survey by organizers and expressed interest in the co-op.
Organizers started a 5 person steering committee, in charge of raising funds and determining what is needed to open the community run store.
Steering committee members say they believe they could open the co-op by spring, in the old Hennesy Market building on Granite Street. The committee also started a crowdfunding campaign to raise the $30,000 needed in start up costs.
Committee member Steve Thompson said, "People have really been pitching in a lot of different ways, volunteering and right now we have a crowdfunding campaign where we're trying to raise some funding just for the start up phase before we are actually raising capital, we need some planning money and people have been very generous."
The next community meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and organizers have invited an expert from Minnesota on establishing food co-ops in the United Sates to be a part of it.
For more information on the crowdfunding campaign or to donate, click here.