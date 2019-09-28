BUTTE-Butte police say there was no plane crash Saturday morning after receiving a report of one near Divide.
Around 8:30 AM Saturday morning, Butte police, A-1 Ambulance, Butte Fire Rescue and 15-90 Search and Rescue responded to a report of a downed aircraft in the area between Divide and Moose Creek near Interstate 15.
After investigation, first responders determined that there was no downed aircraft.
Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says a bush plane had landed in the area intentionally and was reported as a possible plane crash.
Sheriff Lester says there is no crash and no cause for concern.