BUTTE- Police are waiting on toxicology and autopsy reports to determine the cause of death for a 5-month-old girl.
The infant was found unresponsive in a car Wednesday morning with her mother slumped over on top of her. As of Thursday morning, the mother is not in custody and her name has not been released.
The tragedy shook many in the community and it also hit hard for many first responders. Butte police say they're working to make sure their officers are okay following such an emotional incident.
After traumatic incidents like mass casualties, mass shootings and the incident yesterday, police assemble a critical incident stress management team of local experts.
This allows peer counselors and psychologists to talk with all the officers involved. Undersheriff George Skuletich says incidents involving children are especially hard on first responders.
"We hope our officers don't internalize it too much, and keep all the things inside, we hope that they will reach out to either another officer or to some clergy, or a counselor or a spouse to speak about it," Skuletich said. "That's the best way to address the situation is to talk about it."
Skuletich says the fire department and St. James Hospital have similar support protocols for their first responders.