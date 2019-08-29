BUTTE-The Butte Fire Department responded to an early morning garage fire in Ramsay on Thursday.
Crews were dispatched just after midnight on Thursday to a detached garage fire on Beulah Street in Ramsay. The fire had migrated from the garage to the house and fire officials say the two adults and two children were able to make it out of the home.
There were no injuries. Fire crews say the sound of the garage fire alerted the home owner to the fire and they called 911.
The garage and a car inside the garage are a total loss and there was significant fire damage to the home.
Fire crews remained on scene until 5:45 AM, Thursday morning.
Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Brian Doherty says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.