BUTTE- The forecast is gray and rainy for the Mining City this weekend but that isn't stopping Mainstreet Uptown Butte from kicking off the 24th annual Butte Farmers' Market, on Saturday.
It's a sign summer is almost here, the Farmers' Market is back in Butte. The sunshine is preferred for outdoor shopping but market organizers say vendors come prepared with canopies and rain gear.
Executive Director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte George Everett says they have over 20 vendors signed up for the first market on Saturday. When the weather is nice, Everett says they have up to 70 vendors and thousands of people check out the market every Saturday.
The market is one of the largest in the state and vendors come from across Montana to sell their products. Everett says the Butte market has a lot of unique and homemade items and the vendors can change each week.
The market starts on Saturday May 18 and goes from 8 AM to 1 PM and the market will be held on Park Street every Saturday morning until early October.
Everett said, "It's a great social scene, it's great location close to businesses and it's really wonderful people are able to go get something to eat after or beforehand and enjoy a Saturday morning in Uptown Butte."
New to the market this year, Everett says they will be accepting SNAP benefits and shoppers can pick up tokens with their SNAP card from market organizers or vendors.