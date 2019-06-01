BUTTE- The sun was out Saturday morning and so were almost 50 vendors at the Butte Farmers' Market and hundreds of people flocked to the market to do their Saturday shopping.
Saturday was the first day the market started accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits. The markets new program allows EBT recipients to swipe their card to receive tokens to buy food at the market.
To promote healthy eating, the market implemented double SNAP points which gives bonus tokens for fruits and vegetables when the card is used for tokens.
A SNAP educator will also be at the market on Saturdays to educate SNAP shoppers on healthy food options and to do cooking demonstrations.
The token table is located in front of Oro Fino Coffee on Park Street and SNAP Benefit Coordinator Courtney Nucito says they're goal is to show anyone can live a healthy lifestyle.
Nucito said, "I think a farmers market is a great way to have the consumer really get in touch with the producer and regardless of your economic status that should be something you're allowed to have."
The market had five SNAP eligible vendors on Saturday and organizers say they hope to increase that to 10 vendors throughout the summer.