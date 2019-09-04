BUTTE - A Butte family is celebrating as their young son rings the "cancer-free" bell at a children's hospital.
Michael "Hulk" Schow was diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric cancer in September 2018, and the family has been traveling out of state for state-of-the-art treatment ever since.
At just four years old, Hulk was also designated an honorary first responder in Butte-Silver Bow County.
In late August, the family got word that Hulk is officially cancer-free. Almost 100 first responders from across the Salt Lake City area came to celebrate at a special event this week in the biggest bell-ringing ceremony the Primary Children's Hospital has ever had.
The Schow family wants to thank all first responders in Butte and Salt Lake City.
Hulk will continue with lighter maintenance chemo treatments, but his family says his chances for success are now much higher. Doctors gave him a 20 percent chance of survival before treatment began, but now they say he's at a 90 percent chance of survival.