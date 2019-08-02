BUTTE- It's time to break out your cowboy boots, the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair is back and Friday is the first night of the Don Harrington Rodeo at the Butte Vigilante Saddle Club.
The theme of this years fair is, "Copper Roots and Cowboy Boots".
Crews were hard at work preparing Friday afternoon for the rodeo, which will include bull riding, bareback and team roping among much more.
Organizers say competitors have come from across the country for the competition and say they're expecting an even better turnout than last year. The fair also has a magic show, 4-H live stock and face painting.
President of the Vigilante Saddle Club, Dan McGee says people have been preparing for this fair all year. McGee said, "It's a big importance, it helps bring people together and the 4-H kids and all the kids out here work hard all year long to show off what they can do with their animals."
Directly following the rodeo, Ken Rich and Brewers Grade will put on a concert at the rodeo grounds Friday night. Events will continue all day Saturday, with a second rodeo and concert.