BUTTE- The Heart of Butte Community Café received a generous donation over the weekend, from the Butte Elks Lodge 240.
The goal of the Community Café is to feed the homeless and food insecure in the Mining City. Each week the nonprofit feeds about 70 people in need each day.
The Butte Elks gifted the Community Café with $2,000 to help feed the community. Community Café manager Rox-Anne Nissen says this will provide hundreds of meals for those in need.
Nissen said, "I was just excited to see the Elks Club want to join us in this endeavor for helping the community and the food insecure."
Nissen also says it's beneficial to those in need to be able to eat and socialize in a restaurant environment. Nissen said, "Having the community here and having these people in here socializing and getting together and sitting in and having a meal instead of going out and fighting on the streets, that has been a real joy for me to see."
The café which is mostly volunteer run says they're always accepting donations. The café will also accept cooked meals to help feed those in need.