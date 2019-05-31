BUTTE- In the Mining City, Friday was the first ever Jeremy Bullock Memorial Fun Run at the Margaret Leary Elementary School.
This year marks 25 years since Jeremy, the nephew of Gov. Steve Bullock, was shot and killed at just 11 years old.
Margaret Leary staff, parents and Governor Steve Bullock and his family joined the 5K in Jeremy's honor. Hundreds of students lined up, all hoping to win first place.
Jeremy was shot and killed by accident on the playground of Margaret Leary in 1994. A 10-year-old student brought a gun to school to shoot bullies, and instead ended up shooting Jeremy by mistake.
At the time, the incident was the youngest schoolyard shooting in the country. It's a tragedy still felt today at Margaret Leary, and a lesson for other students to be kind.
The students were given a presentation Friday morning about the dangers of bullying.
Sixth grader Eli Smith said, "Someone got killed because other people weren't being nice to someone and that's just something you shouldn't do."
After the race all the participants signed a poster that said "Margaret Leary chooses to be kind" to remind students to be kind in school and in the Butte community.
Governor Bullock said, "It's just great that the principal and the school comes together and remembers and learns what these soccer fields are all about."
Soccer fields and a mural dedicated in Jeremy's honor are a reminder to students each day not to be a bully.
The race winners in each age group were given a Dairy Queen gift card and the students were able to enjoy an outdoor lunch after the race.
Gov. Bullock and his family say they're thankful Jeremy's legacy will live on in the Butte community.
Bullock also announced that Montana received $2.1 million in federal grants to support PAX Good Behavior Games in schools.
The games' goal is to teach students to be resilient against issues like youth suicide, substance abuse and peer pressure.