BUTTE- St. James Hospital teamed up with local first responders, in the Mining City to host their fifth annual distracted driving course.
Hospital staff says on average 20 teenagers die each year in Montana from impaired or distracted driving incidents. The program teaches Butte High driver's education students the dangers of distracted or impaired driving.
Instructors allowed the kids to have hands on experience with distracted driving by going through an obstacle course in a golf cart texting or with impairment goggles. Instructors say this is a safe environment for students to learn the impact of using a cellphone or being under the influence while behind the wheel.
The number of cones each student hit in the obstacle course was tallied.
Butte police officers, the fire department and highway patrol were at the program to talk with students about safe driving.
Director of Trauma for St. James, Dr. Frank Raiser said, "There's really no margin for error on the roads you really have to pay attention and focus and even as adults we have a hard time with that sometimes and so it's extra important to teach our kids as they're learning to drive."
Since the program started 5 years ago, organizers say they believe they have seen a decrease in distracted teen driving.