BUTTE- For the second year in a row the Southwestern Polar Plunge was held in Butte as part of the Snoflinga Winter Festival.
The event was sponsored by the Law Enforcement Torch Run and all proceeds benefit local Special Olympians. To participate in the event plungers had to raise $125 to register and plungers under the age of 18 had to raise $50 to jump. The money allows Butte, Deer Lodge, Dillon and Anaconda Special Olympians to compete across the state.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich and his granddaughter Demi participated in the plunge. The duo were able to raise over $300 for the cause.
"The Special Olympics has been a cause for the Butte Police Department for as long as I can remember and it's just a great organization the children are just fantastic just fantastic to work for," said Skuletich.
Over 60 plungers braved the cold temperatures and jumped into the pool. The event took place at the Mt. Con Mine in Uptown Butte and a pool was brought in for the event.
Lisa Hunter, Law Enforcement Torch Run Executive said this is a great community event. Hunter said you don't need to jump to help the cause. "Another thing is too chicken to plunge, all you have to do is get $125 in donations and we'll give you that title too chicken to plunge," said Hunter.
Last year the event raised $12,000 for the Special Olympics and this year organizers said they're looking to double that amount.