BUTTE-In the Mining City, Keep it Real CrossFit will be hosting a free women’s empowerment day on Sunday at their gym and all women interested in learning more about fitness are invited to attend.
The CrossFit gym is hosting the free event all day on Sunday and they're inviting women in the Butte community to come and learn more about health and fitness.
Keep it Real is teaming up with other local businesses like Kayla Jane Pilates, Lone Peak Physical Therapy and others to teach women about living a healthier life.
The goal is to introduce women to CrossFit and show them the health and fitness options available in Butte.
Members of the gym are encouraged to bring friends and there will be prizes at the end for participants. Women are encouraged to wear comfy clothes, bring healthy recipes to share and bring seating for the event.
Owner of Keep it Real CrossFit Amanda Valdez says women's empowerment is close to her heart after serving as a first responder. "The whole empowerment of women is a big driving force for me in the gym, we definitely have a lot of female members so we just kind of like to send that message of women empowerment," said Valdez.
The event kicks off at 9:30 AM on Sunday morning at the gym on Harrison Avenue and will run until 2 PM, the public is welcome to attend.