BUTTE- Tuesday night is National Night Out at McGruff-Manning Park in Butte hosted by the Butte Crime Stoppers and law enforcement department.
Police Departments across the country host this event, says Butte Crime Prevention Officer Ryan Hardy. He adds it's a way for the Butte community to come together and stand against crime in the Mining City.
The event begins at 6 PM and Crime Stoppers will be giving out free hot dogs and sodas to everyone in attendance.
Hardy said, "It's a good way for the community to actually meet their first responders, some places do it strictly as a police event we've invited a bunch of the volunteer fire departments." Children will be able to take pictures with the Butte Police motorcycles and clime aboard the firetrucks.
There will also be raffle tickets and two bicycles given away. Hardy says they're expecting a few hundred people to attend.
Crime Stoppers will also be accepting donations at the event. Hardy said, "The money goes towards when we have major crimes in the area, we have a Crime Stoppers tip line and if your tip leads to a conviction you can be eligible for a cash reward."
The event will be going on until 8 PM.