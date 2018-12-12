BUTTE- Twenty-four people from 17 countries became citizens of the United States in a naturalization ceremony in Butte on Wednesday.
"I feel really supported and really lucky," said new citizen Suddhabha Lannen. Lannen was surrounded by several family members as she became a U.S. citizen.
Lannen came to the United States seven years ago after meeting her American husband, Mark, while he was working in the United Kingdom.
"It's been a long journey to get here and I'm just really happy and relieved to have the same citizenship as my husband," Lannen said.
Lannen was all smiles as she received her naturalization certificate surrounded by family.
The naturalization ceremony took place at 11 a.m. in the Mike Mansfield U.S. Courthouse. Each new citizen placed a pin on a map in the courtroom to represent their home country. Then received a flag from their new country.
The seventeen countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Finland, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Thailand, Ukraine and United Kingdom.
Each new citizen said the Oath of Allegiance and pledged their loyalty to the United States. Then each citizen was presented with a certificate of naturalization.
"Everyone of them today, all 24 of them were so thrilled...and each one of them said we're so excited to be here, this is so wonderful, I didn't think this day would ever come. I'm so proud to be an American citizen," said Daughters of the American Revolution member Helen Brown.
Each new citizen had to pass numerous tests and interviews. "They have done everything they are suppose to do and sometimes it takes them a long time to get through this and like the judge said all of us Americans have immigrants in our background," Brown said.
Butte holds two naturalization ceremonies a year. The next one will be in April.