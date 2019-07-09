BUTTE- Broadwater County is calling on several surrounding counties in Southwest Montana for financial help prosecuting the man accused of killing Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore in 2017.
In January, Butte-Silver Bow County was asked if they could help Broadwater with $25,000, to help prosecute Lloyd Barrus.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says the sheriff submitted a letter in support of the assistance to the county attorney and budget department for the funds.
Skuletich says high profile trials like this one can be costly for small counties.
The trial will call for expert witnesses and the length of the trial can add to the cost, he adds.
The high-speed chase that killed Deputy Moore involved several counties across Southwest Montana, including Butte. Skuletich says three of his officers were shot at during the chase and three of their patrol cars were wrecked.
Skuletich said, "The police department believes we should support any effort of Broadwater County to prosecute this man to the full extend of the law. This male killed a police officer and tried to kill several others, the trial is very expensive for Broadwater County to hold."
Skuletich says Granite and Gallatin Counties have already provided funds and Butte's County of Commissioners have the item on their agenda for debate Wednesday night.