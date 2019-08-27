BUTTE- A lack of retail stores is an issue that has plagued Butte for the past few years, with the departure of stores such as Herberger's, but now one local group is stepping up to try and recruit more stores to the Mining City.
The Butte Local Development Corporation received a grant from the USDA and financial support from other local companies to contract Buxton Solutions, which is a consulting firm from Texas.
The company will provide the BLDC with detailed analytics on shopping habits, 20 business leads and contact information for businesses they feel would be a good fit for Butte.
The BLDC says retail is needed and they’re taking a proactive approach to get much-needed shopping options in Butte.
Executive Director of the BLDC Joe Willauer says this will help them more effectively recruit businesses.
Willauer said, "This is going to take a lot of time. Recruitment is not something that will happen overnight. I wish we could say we'll sign this contract and a new retail was going to come to town right away. That's not the case, but if we sit around and don't do anything nothing will happen."
Willauer says the new business would also benefit residents in Dillon, Deer Lodge and other towns that come to Butte to shop.
The BLDC hosted a kickoff party Tuesday afternoon to inform Buxton Solutions on the needs of the Butte community and the groups will move forward with recruitment starting in October.