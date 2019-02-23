BUTTE - Longtime Butte-Silver Bow County Coroner Lee LaBreche has died. He was 55-years-old.
According to Sheriff Ed Lester, LaBreche passed away at home Friday evening after battling influenza.
“I had the pleasure of working with Lee for many years. He was a big guy with a huge love of Butte and her people. His passing is a huge loss to our community," said Sheriff Lester.
LaBreche served as coroner for Butte-Silver Bow County fore more than 20 years.
He was also the head golf coach at Montana Tech and president of the Butte Country Club.
LaBreche was a Butte native and graduate of Butte Central High School.
Montana Tech Athletic Director Matt Stepan said, "We stand in shock as a campus and Butte community. Our hearts go out to the many that knew and loved Lee. Together we will do all that we can to help the LaBreche family through this tragic time, as Lee has done for so many others in his lifetime."