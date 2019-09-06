BUTTE- Friday is National Food Bank Day and one company teamed up with Safeway to celebrate and help Butte residents in need.
Water and Environmental Technologies hosted their second annual food drive to support the Butte Emergency Food Bank on Friday. The environmental consulting group collected nonperishable food items, baby products and monetary donations to help those in need.
The goal this year was to collect 350 items and organizers say they hope the food drive grows each year.
Businesses in Butte donated items for two gift baskets and each person that donated to the drive entered their name into a raffle for a basket.
The food bank serves over 800 families a month and with the holidays coming up, organizers say donations are needed now more than ever.
WET employees Kali Cummings and Shari Kelley had a booth set up at Safeway from 9 AM to 5 PM on Friday. Cummings said, "I think that we all have a little bit to give and I know there are a lot of people that go without and this is just a way for us to just give anything that we can give for those people in our community."
The Food Bank is still accepting donations and organizers say they're in desperate need of toiletry items and baby products.