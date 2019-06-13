BUTTE- Summer vacation is here for many schools across Montana and in the Mining City some families are struggling to feed their children lunch during the break.
For the past 25 years, Action Inc. in Butte has stepped up to provide free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and under in Butte and Deer Lodge.
There are several sites set up across Butte for students to get free food including East Middle School and Butte High Career Center for both breakfast and lunch. For just lunch students can go to Silver Bow Homes, Silver Bow Village, Legion Oasis, Clark Park, Chester Steele Park, the North American Indian Alliance and the Butte Public Library.
In Deer Lodge students can receive lunch at the Central Park Center and KOHRS Memorial Library.
Organizers say they tried to pick a variety of locations around Butte for students to have easy access to the free food.
The program begins on Monday June 17 and goes until August 9. On Thursday afternoon at East Middle School, workers were busy putting together hundreds of brown bags and cereal bowls in preparation for Monday morning.
The food includes cereal, milk, fruit and a homemade lunch. Food coordinator for the summer program, Barry Brophy says there's a great need for extra help for students in the Butte community. Brophy said, "Food is so expensive and so we're going to try and feed the easiest way we can which is usually bulk and we have fresh fruit and vegetables everyday for the kids."
From 1 PM to 3 Pm on Fridays, organizers will be handing out backpacks of food for the weekend. Brophy says Action Inc. funds a majority of the program with the state's help but they're also accepting donations for the program.
To donate click here.