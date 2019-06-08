BUTTE- Community members gathered at the Granite Mountain Speculator Fire Memorial Saturday afternoon, to pay tribute to the 102nd anniversary of the disaster.
Family members of the victims and community members gathered at the memorial in Walkerville. The names of the 168 men that lost their life in the fire were read out loud.
The fire that occurred on June 8, 1917 is the most deadly underground hard rock mining event in U.S. history.
The community members then said a prayer for the victims and listened to the song written by Nick Spear in honor of the disaster's 100th anniversary.
Gerry Walter, chairman of the Granite Mountain Memorial says she wants the victims story to be told and to keep the men’s memories alive. Walter said, "The story of the fire and the way that the town acted at that time gives Butte its character and I think it's in our genes now and I think it's just important we remember it."
Bricks can still be purchased and placed in the memorial in honor of family members. To purchase one contact the Granite Mountain Memorial for more information.